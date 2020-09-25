Clean Water Act

-
Ten years ago, the fracking industry was already booming in Pennsylvania, but people in Ohio were just starting to hear about it. Many were excited that...
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 14: DeWine to propose tax credit programs;Heartbeat bill clears the Senate;Stark County judge…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 31:Ohio EPA approves wind turbine project;Gov. Kasich signs payday lending bill;Cultivator license…
A plan to save $75 million on Akron’s massive sewer project is awaiting a federal judge’s approval, after changes were approved by the Akron City…
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is asking for broad public input on its plan to have the open waters of western Lake Erie declared impaired under…
The Lake Erie Charter Boat Association is among a half dozen environmental and business groups that have joined a lawsuit this week against the U.S.…