Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined a U.S. Supreme Court case siding with states that think federal civil rights laws do not protect LGBTQ…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 17:Another Cuyahoga County jail inmate attempts suicide;Portman proposes a deal to end the government…
Activists for low-income Ohioans say they are stepping up lobbying and protesting for change. It is one of 30 campaigns being waged throughout the…
There is a fear nationwide that the same kind of hate march that happened in Charlottesville could happen again, including in Ohio. A variety of community…
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Carl Stokes becoming the first black mayor of a major U.S. city. Throughout 2017, Cuyahoga Community College will…