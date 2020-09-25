City of Cleveland

-
A top Cleveland official must repay tens of thousands of dollars she collected as a member of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority board, the state auditor said Thursday. RTA trustee Valarie McCall, who also serves as Mayor Frank Jackson’s chief of governmental affairs, improperly received $57,200 from the transit authority, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber found in a newly released audit.
-
Cleveland has seen a spike in new coronavirus cases in June, public health officials told city council on Monday. For 103 new patients, initial symptoms trace back to the third week of June, according to a city health department presentation. That was a jump over the prior two weeks, but below symptom onset numbers for earlier in May. The city reported 75 new cases on Sunday, the biggest daily increase in Cleveland's case count to date. Health Director Merle Gordon said those numbers were not reflected in her presentation to city council.
-
Cleveland’s more than 6,500 workers are safe from layoffs for now, despite budget losses from the coronavirus, Mayor Frank Jackson told employees Wednesday. The city’s 2020 budget was written with a possible recession in mind and Jackson’s administration has been managing costs as COVID-19 chips away at revenue, Jackson said in a 45-minute briefing on the city’s finances at Cleveland Public Auditorium. About 36 minutes into the mayor’s discussion of the city’s budget position, he paused as he looked out on the audience.
-
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he’ll evaluate at the end of the week whether to continue the city’s Downtown and Ohio City curfew in the wake of protests turned violent. The curfew will lift for daytime hours, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, continuing nightly until Friday. Decisions about Friday night are still pending, he said.
-
Updated: 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Wearing masks and speaking to jailed defendants by videoconference, judges on Monday began hearing the cases of the dozens of people arrested during the weekend’s demonstrations in Downtown Cleveland. Defendants face charges including aggravated riot, breaking and entering and failure to comply with a police officer’s orders. Most of those arraigned Monday received personal bonds, allowing them to leave jail without putting down any money.
-
Business owners in Downtown Cleveland and Ohio City are raising concerns about whether a lengthy lockdown in the aftermath of Saturday’s protest against the death of George Floyd is necessary. Just off of West 25 th Street in Ohio City, Michael Kaplan had the doors of the Glass Bubble Project, his glass studio and shop, open on Monday morning while all the other businesses on this usually busy commercial strip were closed. “I’m an artist, so where else would I go?” Kaplan said.
-
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has extended the curfew in Downtown Cleveland until 8 p.m. June 2. It was set to expire Monday at 8 a.m., but Sunday night, the mayor issued the extension. He also expanded the curfew zone to include the Market District on Cleveland’s Near West Side. No vehicles or pedestrians are permitted in these areas. Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack represents the Downtown, Ohio City and Tremont neighborhoods.
-
Cleveland officials announced last week that the city’s recycling program is on-hold – and the councilman who represents the downtown area wants to know…
-
The City of Cleveland has launched a strategic plan to address the economic impact of the coronavirus, including financial aid programs for residents and local businesses. The city is preparing to start the reopening process, Mayor Frank Jackson said in a Monday press conference. A potential surge in cases is anticipated, Jackson said, and city officials are already looking for ways to reduce the virus’ impact moving forward.
-
Cleveland is still waiting on more information to determine the full impact of the coronavirus on the city budget, Mayor Frank Jackson said Friday, though current estimates place the losses at several million dollars. The city has multiple sources of revenue impacted by the coronavirus, Jackson said, including parking, event and venue admissions taxes and income taxes.