City of Akron IT

-
Cleveland City Council has approved spending $750,000 to hire two technology firms to fix computer problems at Hopkins Airport.The city says malicious…
-
Akron 4th Ward Councilman Russ Neal wants the city to consider going to the cloud to protect itself from cyber criminals. And he says the best way to do…
-
An Akron man has been arrested and charged with a cyber attack last year that shut down two of the city’s main government websites.Thirty-two-year-old…
-
Akron City Council gave its approval Monday to buying IT services from Summit County--a week after the proposal was first submitted. The delay was to…