Citizens for Community Values

A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse would prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child’s gender. Statehouse…
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined a U.S. Supreme Court case siding with states that think federal civil rights laws do not protect LGBTQ…
A proposed Ohio law that would ban discrimination for LGBTQ people is seeing a new wave of support. Business groups say sexual orientation and gender…
Transgender Ohioans who want to change their birth certificates to reflect the gender with which they identify are filing a lawsuit against the state over…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 22nd:Wes Goodman's extramarital gay sexual encounters were no secret from conservative GOP…