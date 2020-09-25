-
It’s hard to stop smoking, and smoking cessation programs like Ohio’s smoking Quit Line, offered by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), can be important…
Anti-tobacco groups are calling on lawmakers to raise the tax on products that have been left out of recent increases, such as e-cigarettes and chew.…
Akron is considering a new ordinance that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21. This change which has already been implemented in…
The American Lung Association is out with its yearly report card on tobacco control. Overall, Ohio gets a failing grade with one A, one D, and three…
A new national report released by the American Cancer Society shows Ohio falling behind in keeping people from using tobacco products.The “How Do You…
Starting tomorrow, retailers in Cleveland will only be allowed to sell tobacco products to people who are 21 or older. Under the old law. the minimum age…