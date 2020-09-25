-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 12:Shaker Square up for sale;Christmas trees headed for troops overseas;Cleveland gathers proposals for…
-
The hot, dry weather that dominated the region in late September and early October shouldn't have much of an effect on this year's Christmas tree crop....
-
Summit Metro Parks is holding its annual drop-off locations for used Christmas trees.Lindsay Smith is the marketing coordinator for Metro Parks. She says…
-
Ohio Department of Natural Resources crews were busy at Mosquito Creek Lake last week, using an alternate means of disposing of this season’s Christmas…