The Akron Public School District has decided to offer the job of new superintendent of schools to Christine Fowler-Mack. If she accepts, Fowler-Mack will take over for retiring Superintendent David James at the end of June. She would be the first woman to lead the school district since its creation in 1847. After much discussion, the decision by the Akron School Board came on Thursday night, following 30-minute virtual interviews with Fowler-Mack and the other finalist in the process, Sandy Womack Jr.