Christina Hagan

The Ohio primary is set for March 17th this year. In addition to the race for the White House, Democrats and Republicans will be choosing their…
A slew of Republicans is seeking the chance to unseat Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan next year. Ryan announced his candidacy for the Democratic…
The Ohio House has approved by a vote of 59 to 35 a controversial bill that bans abortion at the point which a fetal heartbeat can be detected.Republican…
Editor’s note: Anthony Gonzalez’s name was originally misspelled in this article.Two of the Ohio Republican Party’s rising young conservatives squared off…
A rare 16th Congressional District Republican debate last night revealed little difference on the issues between the two front runners. But attitude was a…
Some companies, especially those in the healthcare fields, require their employees to get flu shots each year. A newly released bill would make that…
State lawmakers who want Ohio to join a group of states in calling for a constitutional convention brought in some conservative star power to make their…
A resolution that would make Ohio the 10th state to demand a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution is raising concerns among some state…
There were no surprises inside the Ohio Statehouse today as the state’s 18 electors cast their ballots for Republican President-Elect Donald Trump. But as…