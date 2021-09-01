Chris Ronayne

-
Morning Headlines: COVID Cases Hit 8-Month High; DeWine Calls for State Investigation Into Bishop Sycamore SchoolNew coronavirus cases hit an eight-month high in Ohio on Tuesday with nearly 6,000 positive tests; Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered the Ohio Department of Education to investigate a high school that claims to be based in Columbus but has no address listed on its website; Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine says he's dropping out of the race for chief justice of the court; and more stories.