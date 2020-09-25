China tariffs

-
The U.S. has spent millions to get China to embrace the unknown fruit — and it did. Now, tariffs have driven China to buy its cranberries from other countries, leaving U.S. farmers in the lurch.
-
The Ohio Wine Producers Association is hopeful a trade deal with China is reached before Ohio’s wines are pushed off store shelves. The head of the…
-
Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown, is critical of President Trump’s tariffs. Brown has advocated for tariffs against China in the past and said he…
-
The head of Hudson-based Joann Stores joined other business leaders to speak out about the impacts tariffs are having on their companies.Last week,…
-
Ohio Senator Rob Portman gave his thoughts Tuesday on the rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Portman said he supports being tough on China,…
-
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is on-track to get about four million extra pounds of food next year – a result of President Trump’s trade war with…
-
An expert on doing business in China says Northeast Ohio companies will likely need to get used to the tariffs placed on their goods by the Chinese…