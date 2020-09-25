-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 28:Tornadoes ravage through southwest Ohio;Advocates press for census funds;School where radioactive…
-
Advocates for children are praising what they see in Governor Mike DeWine’s first budget, but they said kids need more. And they’re cautioning lawmakers…
-
A third of Ohio children are living in families where no parent has a regular, full-time job.That’s according to a new report by the Children’s Defense…
-
Protests against current immigration policies continue around the Ohio Statehouse. While Ohio doesn’t set immigration policy, activists say it still has a…
-
More than 100,000 Ohio children, and more than 1 million children under the age of five nationwide, are at risk of going uncounted in the 2020 Census.The…
-
A new report by the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio shows little improvement for low-income children in the state’s Appalachian region.The new report…