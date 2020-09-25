-
Now that some schools have restarted in-person classes, after shifting to online learning in March, calls to child and family services are increasing. Whenever students return from summer break, social workers expect to see increased reports of possible child abuse. And this year some counties are approaching pre-pandemic levels already.
Reports of child abuse in Ohio are down dramatically, but those working in the field say they’re concerned that the real incidents of child abuse are...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 21: K-12 schools to continue remote teaching;State to release more data on COVID-19;Ohio COVID-19 cases…
“Adverse childhood experiences,” or ACEs, are linked to mental and physical health issues later in life. Now, new research from Case Western Reserve University and Virginia Commonwealth University suggests that community violence should also be considered an ACE. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a list of 10 generally accepted ACEs, which include things like neglect, abuse, and parental addiction.
Ohio is pumping more money into a program that protects children from abuse and exploitation online. While the money will go towards important resources,…
Summit County Children Services is looking to a levy renewal and increase in November to avoid budget cuts.The levy calls for a 2.25-mill renewal along…
A state lawmaker wants to give judges the ability to put child abusers behind bars for as long as five years. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow…