Now that the NFL’s Washington Redskins have dropped their nickname, the spotlight has moved to other pro sports teams to make changes amid a nationwide…
The Cleveland Indians will likely have a new nickname in 2021. The team late last week issued a statement that it will discuss the best path forward in…
Corporate sponsors and investors have put pressure on the D.C. football team. Cleveland's baseball team says it wants to embrace the need for social justice.
Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga Judge Accused of Murder; Tim Ryan to Launch GM Lordstown CampaignHere are your morning headlines for Monday, November 19:Former Cuyahoga judge accused of murdering estranged wife;Tim Ryan to announce new GM Lordstown…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 7:Indians remove Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms;Norton police to ticket speeders on I-76;Report…
Morning Headlines: Drug Exposure Sickens Guards, Inmates; FirstEnergy to Close Remaining Coal PlantsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 30:Suspected fentanyl exposure sends guards, inmates to hospital;FirstEnergy Solutions to close…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 17:Ohio Senate mulls three gun bills ahead of summer recess;DeWine calls for legal sports betting in the…
There are still some unanswered questions about the Cleveland Indians’ controversial Chief Wahoo mascot. The Indians will stop using the logo on uniforms…
Cleveland Indians fans are reacting the team's decision to remove its controversial logo from their uniforms starting in 2019.Versions of Chief Wahoo have…
After years of controversy, the Cleveland Indians are phasing out Chief Wahoo. The team and Major League Baseball have announced the logo will be removed…