The Ohio Democratic Party is asking the Franklin County Common Pleas Court that issued a ruling that allows for the addition of ballot drop boxes to...
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor talked about maintaining public trust in the judiciary, supporting sentencing reform, and keeping dockets moving with...
Ohio's Supreme Court Chief Justice is awaiting a task force's recommendations on how to reform Ohio's bail system. Maureen O’Connor said it’s a real…
The only statewide issue on the fall ballot would reduce criminal sentencing for drug offenses. While Ohio’s chief justice believes Issue 1 would doom…
The top justice of the state’s highest court is speaking out about a constitutional amendment that's on the fall ballot. Issue 1 would require low-level…
The Ohio Supreme Court has likely dealt the final blow to what was the state’s largest online charter school, ruling the state could base funding for…
Attorneys for the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow and the Ohio Department of Education traded jabs before the Ohio Supreme Court over how the…
After a controversial Facebook post Friday mentioning sexual liaisons with 50 women, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has taken down that post and…
Morning Headlines: Medicaid Expansion's Future Opens to Debate; Offshore Wind Farm Hearing PostponedHere are your morning headlines for Monday, October 30th:The future of Ohio's Medicaid expansion is up for debate;Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill steps…
The Ohio Supreme Court today ruled in a Miranda rights case from Cleveland. The court says being questioned in the front seat of a police car is not the…