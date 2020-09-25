Chesapeake Energy

-
Deciding what happens on private property might seem like a basic right. But when it comes to energy development, Ohio and other oil and gas-producing...
-
Encino Energy is continuing to ramp up staffing at its new headquarters in Stark County. Encino is a natural gas and oil acquistion and development…
-
There is a new leading player in the development of Ohio’s oil and natural gas drilling industry. ENCINO Energy just bought all of the Utica shale…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 23:Gov. Kasich among governors calling for health care reforms;Hall of Fame Village loan still…