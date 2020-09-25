Charleta Tavares

-
Some state lawmakers are backing a new bill to reform sexual harassment training standards for themselves and their colleagues. But as Ohio Public Radio’s…
A state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would require drug companies to slash their prices. The legislation is similar to the measure voters…
Two Republican state lawmakers and a Democratic Senate staffer have resigned in the last month – all over what’s been termed “inappropriate behavior."…
State lawmakers are once again considering changing regulations on cosmetologists, after eliminating a manager’s license last year. Now, there’s a bill…