-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 8:Storms cause widespread flooding, Route 8 closure MondayKent State mulling removal of 'the rock'…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 19:Elections chief: postage makes 'every mail box a drop box'DeWine allows high school sports to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 4: 1,600 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes;Canton reviews police response to protests;100 march through…
-
Morning Headlines: Sykes: Racism is a Public Health Emergency; Chapel Hill Theft, Summit Mall ClosedHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 2:Sykes: Racism is a public health emergency;Chapel Hill Mall theft, Summit Mall closedCleveland protest…
-
JCPenney had intended to permanently close its store at Chapel Hill Mall in early April. The coronavirus pandemic changed that plan. With the governor's…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 21:Proposal would close term limit loophole;Yost supports proposal to update voter system;Committee…
-
Northeast Ohio has had its struggles with malls, like Akron's Chapel Hill which is facing foreclosure. But in Alliance, there is new hope for the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 14:Owner of troubled Chapel Hill buys another mall;Ohio free of the coronavirus;KSU to pay Jane Fonda…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 21:Jim Jordan part of Trump defense team in impeachment trial;Lights still on at Chapel Hill Mall;State…
-
While the owners of Chapel Hill Mall face foreclosure, trouble with utility providers is ongoing.New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group was notified…