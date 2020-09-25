Chad Aldis

-
A proposed new school funding formula would cost the state $720 million more than the current K-12 budget. And it doesn’t include funding for charter or…
Charter school advocates are calling on lawmakers to bump up their funding for facilities. They say the money now going to charters falls well below what…
White Hat Management, the once-prolific Ohio charter school operator and early advocate for school choice in the state, is leaving the charter school…
One Northeast Ohio school district is graduating students at higher rates this year than in the recent past. But education advocates say the increase…
Now that the field of candidates vying to be the next governor of Ohio has been narrowed to two, voters could soon get a better sense of the path the…
Charter school advocates are calling on state lawmakers to take a second look at how much those schools pay for the buildings they occupy. This comes…
A pro-school choice group says Ohio’s new laws to create oversight and transparency of charter schools are working. Its study claims that the law is…
After the state nearly lost millions in federal grant money because of a charter school data scrubbing scandal, it’s working on creating a system that can…
The embattled online charter school, ECOT, is flooding the airwaves with commercials to rally support and hit back against the state education…
Charter school advocates and education leaders are sounding off on a big proposal from a charter school supporter to change the way e-schools are funded.…