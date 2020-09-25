-
Governor Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut. Raising the buying age from…
-
A mobile health clinic is touring different coal towns in Ohio to help miners find out if they have black lung disease. The goal is to detect the disease…
-
When the weather gets warm and tick season starts, most people worry about Lyme disease. But some Great Lakes states are a hot spot for another dangerous…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 14:Former Akron police chief loses officer certificate, gets a year of probation;A dozen more lawsuits…
-
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control finds that the number of prescriptions for opioids is going down but remains high. The rate also varies…
-
Teen birth rates have fallen in Ohio and across the country. That’s according to findings from the Centers for Disease Control. For Ohio Public Radio,…