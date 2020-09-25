-
Changes to regulations of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will soon take away benefits for thousands of Ohioans. At least 29 counties are losing access to a waiver that makes the benefits more accessible. In those counties alone, about 20,000 people will lose food assistance benefits completely, said Loren Anthes, public policy fellow for the Center for Community Solutions.
-
Poverty disproportionally impacts Cuyahoga County’s people of color, according to a study released Monday. The poll, commissioned by the Center for Community Solutions, targeted people with household incomes of $25,000 or less, which is near the federal poverty line. “On nearly every economic measure, people of color fare worse than whites in Cuyahoga County,” the report detailing the poll’s results says.
-
A new study released today looks at the lasting effect of legal aid services in certain Northeast Ohio counties.Steven McGarrity is the Executive Director…
-
A new report by The Center for Community Solutions shows that programs that get used syringes off the streets in Ohio have more than doubled in the last…
-
Ohio receives more than $727 million from the federal government each year that the state’s poorest families can use for things they need. But a new…
-
A healthcare advocacy group delivered hundreds of letters to the state Medicaid office to express their opposition to work requirements for certain…
-
A study released in 2016 showed rural areas are disproportionately poor, uneducated and pay relatively high costs for crime and disability because of the…
-
A new study finds significant disparities between the rich and poor in Cuyahoga County.The Center for Community Solutions, a non-profit, non-partisan…
-
Some Ohio cities have the nation’s widest employment and income gaps between whites and blacks. Those are the findings in a new report by the National…
-
Gov. John Kasich has been gaining national attention for criticizing the health-care proposal coming from Congressional Republicans, especially when it…