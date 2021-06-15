-
Morning Headlines: Akron Proposes Automatically Posting Police Body Cam Footage; Kucinich Announces Run for Cleveland MayorAkron City Council is considering a law that would require police to automatically post body camera footage within a week of an officer using deadly force; Dennis Kucinich will seek another bid for Cleveland mayor more than 40 years later; several Northeast Ohio municipalities are speaking out against an amendment slipped into the Senate’s state budget proposal that limits public broadband projects and cuts all broadband-related funding; and more stories.