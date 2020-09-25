-
With CBD products rising in popularity and more farmers beginning to grow hemp, the USDA this week released its first set of proposed regulations for the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 31: DeWine signs hemp, CBD bill;40 counties could be elligible for federal aid;Former Cleveland RTA…
-
Most of the attention on lawmakers focused on their approval of a state budget 17 days after the deadline. But they also passed a bill to decriminalize…
-
The Ohio Senate has voted unanimously to legalize hemp and related products, including cannabidiol oil. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.Sen.…
-
Parents from the Cleveland area are making an unusual request.They want the Cleveland School District to administer CBD oil to their children during…
-
Ohio’s medical marijuana program went into effect on September 8, 2016. Yet two years later, the drug hasn’t been dispensed to anyone. It was supposed to…
-
A statewide notice that says CBD oil is illegal to sell by non-sanctioned stores has local natural health shops pulling their CBD products off the…
-
Products derived from marijuana that don’t contain THC, the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol that produces a “high,” are being sold in stores throughout the…