-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 3, 2020:DeWine unveils new color-coded coronavirus alert systemCleveland records one-day record for new…
-
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are ready to part ways with rookie head coach John Beilein. The 67-year-old is unlikely to rejoin the team when they…
-
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a surprise trade just hours before last week’s deadline. The team that’s in last place in the Eastern Conference (13-40)…
-
This story was originally published on September 11th, 2019.If you’ve watched a Cleveland Cavaliers game on TV in the past 13 years, you likely heard the…
-
This story was originally published on August 21, 2019.The Cleveland Cavaliers are ramping up to celebrate their 50th season in the NBA. On Tuesday, the…
-
The Cavs are off to a surprising start with a 4-6 record 10 games into the season. The team won just 19 games last year. WKSU sports commentator Terry…
-
As the Cavs get ready to open the season with new head coach John Beilein, a former coach is back in the headlines. David Blatt, who led the Cavs to the…
-
The Cavs begin training camp this week with a new head coach and some new faces. WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said this Cavs season is much more…
-
WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says he gives the Cavs’ 2019 draft performance a B+. The June draft was significant for the team that's in a…
-
Update: The Cavs selected Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland with the 5th pick in Thursday night's NBA draft. Garland’s freshman season ended with a…