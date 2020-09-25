Catherine Turcer

-
Community organizers are rallying against a bill that would make it harder for citizens to put an issue on the statewide ballet. They say the measure…
Even though judicial races are considered nonpartisan in Ohio, judicial campaigns are usually funded with campaign contributions. A government watchdog…
Now that they’ve had success in changing the way the maps for lawmakers at the state and federal level are drawn, Ohio activists who worked on those…
Voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 1, which changes the way the state’s Congressional district map will be drawn in 2021 and beyond.It sets up new rules…
The only statewide issue on the May primary ballot nearly didn’t make it – though it’s been talked about for decades. The long history of the complicated…
Ohioans will vote May 8th on Issue 1, a plan to change the way Congressional districts are drawn in Ohio. The state is considered one of the most…
The debate over how to draw Ohio’s Congressional districts continues at the Statehouse as lawmakers and leaders of a coalition of citizens groups talk…
Ohio voters may see not one, but two, issues next year overhauling the way congressional districts are drawn. In the words of one advocate: “I care about…
State legislative leaders have formed a four-member bipartisan group to work on creating a new way to redraw Ohio’s Congressional district map, which will…
The groups working on a constitutional amendment to change the way Congressional districts are created in Ohio spent this weekend managing a setback for…