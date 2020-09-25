-
Survivors of sexual assault at Case Western Reserve University are leveling allegations of the mishandling of Title IX cases against the university.
-
Updated 9:51 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Cleveland police will take an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to Tuesday’s presidential debate, working with the Ohio National Guard and federal agencies to provide security, Safety Director Karrie Howard said Wednesday. The Cleveland Clinic, which is co-hosting the event with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), has agreed to cover the city’s overtime costs, Howard said.
-
Here are your morning headlines for September 15, 2020:LaRose halts plan to add ballot sites in Cuyahoga CountyKSU reports 12 new COVID-19 casesDeWine…
-
COVID-19 disproportionately impacts black families, causing a wide range of concerns among people already facing racial unrest, bias in health care, and…
-
The first presidential debate is moving from South Bend, Ind., to Cleveland after the University of Notre Dame announced it could no longer host the event during the pandemic.
-
The cofounder of Akron’s Nightlight Cinema passed away last week after a long battle with cancer. Rob Lucas was heavily involved in Akron’s film…
-
Updated: 9:32 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Cuyahoga County will hire a corrections expert to examine county jail conditions in what could be a step toward settling a lawsuit brought by inmates. County council on Tuesday approved the hiring of Martin Horn, a professor emeritus at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. Horn also served as commissioner of New York City’s jail system and probation department under Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
-
Businesses in Ohio are re-opening and schools are making plans for this fall. But you’ve still got questions about the future of telemedicine, and when…
-
Case Western Reserve University researchers are studying trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they say they’re concerned that the outbreak might…
-
Protestors outside the statehouse have called for Gov. Mike DeWine to fire Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and to reopen all businesses.A…