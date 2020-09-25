Canton Police

-
Policing and race relations in the city of Canton will be discussed tonight at a town hall being hosted by the newly formed Stark County Collaborative on…
-
Organizers of a town hall meeting tonight in Stark County are hoping to deepen community dialogue about policing and race relations.John Spitzer, Rabbi…
-
Canton City Council will decide Monday night whether to accept about $59,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice for new police body cameras.The cameras…
-
The Canton City Council has approved a new gunfire detection system that the police plan to deploy within the next couple of months. Wi-Fiber will replace…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 10:Governor candidate Richard Cordray calls for more debates;Early voting begins for…
-
Some 200 people gathered at the Canton Civic Center last night (Thursday night) to discuss community relations with the city’s police. Canton is embracing…