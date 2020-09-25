-
Museums across the region are still closed under Ohio’s stay-at-home order. But six museums in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties have joined together to…
-
As Gov. Mike DeWine and health officials urge Ohioans to practice "social distancing" to lessen the spread of COVID-19, area museums are closing their…
-
The Canton Museum of Art did not know exactly what it would get when it put out a call for artists to mail in small pieces of artwork. The museum ended up…
-
At most museums, what you see on display is often just a fraction of an entire collection. An exhibit at The Canton Museum of Art through the end of…
-
A ceramic art show at the Canton Museum of Art evokes bitter memories of shuttered plants and lost jobs.It also celebrates the courage of those who lived…