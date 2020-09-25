-
State health officials this week applied for federal funding to support needle exchange programs in Ohio.That would provide a lifeline for the Canton…
-
Canton is holding its first needle exchange later this month. WKSU’s Phil de Oliveira reports the program lets people who use injected drugs swap their…
-
The state’s latest report on infant mortality shows an increase in the overall rate of children dying before they turn 1 – and a growing gap between the…
-
The Canton Health Department is set to open the city’s Recycling Center Tuesday.The center is the only household hazardous waste disposal site in Stark,…