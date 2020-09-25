-
The pro football Hall of Fame Village has ballooned into a $900 million project billed as the future “Disneyland of Football.” But what about the project’s past funding troubles and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? We talk with CEO Mike Crawford about the current state of the Hall of Fame Village.
The pro football Hall of Fame Village in Canton just started construction on the second phase of a years’ long, nearly billion dollar project. WKSU’s Mark Arehart speaks with CEO Mike Crawford about the big bet to turn the Hall of Fame Village into the ‘Disneyland of football.’
