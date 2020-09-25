campaign finance reform

-
The effort to shed more light on campaign contributions is gaining momentum with the support of Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). He says these so-called dark...
Lawmakers are introducing bills that require more transparency when it comes to dark money groups in political campaigns. The bills are in reaction to...
The criminal activities Ohio’s House speaker and some other political operatives are accused of doing couldn’t have happened without one thing – dark...
The opponents of Issue 2, the Drug Price Relief Act, recently outspent backers of that proposal by a four-to-one margin. And most of the money in the…
Two bills that would make more campaign finance reports available online are drawing praise from a public watchdog group.Common Cause Ohio's Catherine…