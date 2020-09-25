-
Ohio’s Secretary of State is accusing fellow Republican and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of 162 violations of campaign finance laws,...
-
The Federal Elections Commission has only three of its six seats filled, so with the 2020 presidential election ahead, it can’t go forward with full…
-
Two Democratic state lawmakers say there’s too much untraceable money in political campaigns, so they want Ohio to do more to fight a U.S. Supreme Court…
-
The totals are in on how much the candidates for governor and other statewide offices raised in the final reports before next month’s election. And as…
-
The latest campaign fundraising numbers for statewide candidates in 2018 are in, and there is good news for both Republicans and Democrats.Campaign…
-
The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have filed their final fundraising reports before the May primary. And Republican Mike DeWine is far…
-
Questions are Raised About Renacci's Contribution from his Federal Campaign to its State CounterpartOne of the Republicans running for Governor in 2018 may have made an illegal contribution to his own campaign.Campaign filings show Congressman Jim…
-
A few days after Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator announced he raised a historic amount of money in the last three months, the Republican who wants a…
-
A conservative Republican state lawmaker has introduced a bill he says will modernize campaign finance reporting.It’s the first bill the legislature has…
-
Big oil and coal companies have been known for making major campaign contributions. Now an environmental group wants to beat those companies at their own…