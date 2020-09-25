-
Ohio's congressional delegation is again asking the Defense Department to locate an intercontinental missile defense site in Northeast Ohio. Camp James A.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 19:Cleveland announces gun buyback program;Ford to sell Brook Park engine plant;Camp Ravenna gets new…
-
It's been a busy week for Congress on issues impacting Ohio, from national security to the environment. Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown spoke with WKSU…
-
A long-awaited decision on whether northeast Ohio will be home to an anti-ballistic-missile site protecting the eastern United States may come in July.…
-
Most of Ohio’s Congressional delegation has signed a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis calling for Camp Ravenna to be picked as the…
-
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.M. Smucker and ConAgra have called off Smucker's acquisition of Wesson oil.Here are your…
-
Congressman Ryan came to Camp Ravenna today to see infrastructure improvements and a new high-tech firing range. But he also wanted to talk about trying…
-
Ohio lawmakers are presenting a united front in efforts to get a missile defense base located at Camp Ravenna.The Ohio House unanimously passed a Senate…
-
Ohio’s state lawmakers want to push U.S. lawmakers to put the three-and-a-half billion dollar Eastern U.S. Missile Defense Base at Camp Ravenna. The…
-
The old Ravenna Arsenal in Portage and Trumbull Counties is one of three locations being considered for a missile defense site to protect the eastern…