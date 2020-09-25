-
A seemingly endless procession of police motorcycles and cruisers — lights flashing, sirens silent — rolled from Middleburg Heights to Downtown Cleveland Friday for the funeral of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, killed last week in the line of duty. Police officers and civilians lined up along East 9th Street to pay their respects. Fire Department ladder trucks held aloft a huge United States flag.
-
Updated: 5:05 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Cleveland police have taken three people into custody in connection with the Thursday night fatal shooting of 53-year-old Det. James Skernivitz, city officials said Friday afternoon. Authorities arrested two juveniles and one adult on unrelated warrants, considering them people of interest in the ongoing investigation, Safety Director Karrie Howard said. In a separate incident, another police officer, Nicholas Sabo, died by suicide Thursday, officials said.
-
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he’ll evaluate at the end of the week whether to continue the city’s Downtown and Ohio City curfew in the wake of protests turned violent. The curfew will lift for daytime hours, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, continuing nightly until Friday. Decisions about Friday night are still pending, he said.
-
The Cleveland Police Department is facing scrutiny from the city for coming up short-staffed in three specialty units. The city council’s safety committee held a special hearing Wednesday to address the concerns. The homicide unit hasn’t hit its desired count of 23 detectives, Chief Calvin Williams said, though four recent hires brought the total to 19. The domestic violence and sex crimes units are similarly understaffed, he said.
-
Cleveland’s police headquarters will move from Downtown to a new campus along the under-construction Opportunity Corridor road project in the Kinsman neighborhood. The Thursday announcement at a city council safety committee meeting offered clarity to the headquarters search for the first time since September 2018, when the city abruptly backed out of plans to use cleveland.com’s building at 1801 Superior Ave. “It will be the largest project that the city has done in decades,” interim Chief of Staff Sharon Dumas told council.
-
The monitor overseeing Cleveland’s police reform agreement says the city is at a “critical turning point,” and now must put new policies into practice. The city, the monitoring team and the Justice Department provided an update on the consent decree to U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver on Tuesday afternoon. “This is the point at which paper must be transformed into sustained, ongoing practice,” Monitor Matthew Barge wrote in his team’s latest semiannual report. He added that the city “still has a distance to travel” until it fully complies with the consent decree.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 10:Governor candidate Richard Cordray calls for more debates;Early voting begins for…
-
Morning Headlines: No Injuries in Akron Chemical Plant Explosion; NEXUS Installing Pipeline in GreenHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 19:No injuries in Akron chemical plant explosion;NEXUS is ready to install pipeline through Green;City…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 18:Summit County offers tax relief after storm damage;Republican lawmakers took part in London trip…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 11:House Speaker Rosenberger to resign amid federal investigation;University Hospitals fertility…