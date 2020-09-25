-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 8:Governor requires masks for residents of 7 hard-hit countiesStow-Monroe Falls school district tells…
Voters in southwest Ohio’s Butler County who returned ballots in envelopes that didn’t have the correct information on them will get their votes counted…
The Ohio State Coroners Association has come out adamantly against the only issue on the statewide ballot, saying they can’t be for any measure that makes…
The state lawmaker who allegedly was discovered drunk in March in a Cincinnati area McDonald's with a weapon has escaped felony weapons charges.A Butler…
Madison Schools Superintendent Curtis Philpot says crisis counselors will be on hand Wednesday to help students move forward following Monday’s shooting…
Butler County authorities are investigating a shooting this morning in the cafeteria at Madison Junion/Senior High School.Two students were shot and two…