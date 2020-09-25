© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

bus

  • metro_rta_new_ezfar_mobile_pay_logo_101419.jpg
    Economy
    Metro RTA Offers Mobile Pay Option with EZfare
    Riders of Akron Metro RTA Buses no longer have to worry about bringing along cash to pay for their ticket. The agency has launched an app that allows…
  • Government & Politics
    RTA Fare Study Shows Many Passengers Are Overpaying For Passes, Transfers
    A recent study of RTA’s fares showed low-income and minority passengers are not using weekly and monthly passes that might save them more money. The reason could be economics, says a consultant for LTK Engineering, which conducted the survey. Riders don’t have enough money to cover the one-time cost that offers a long-term discount, so they’re opting for daily passes that cost more in the long run, Rick Halvorsen speculated at an Aug. 6 transit board meeting.