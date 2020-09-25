-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 2:Massillon to spend more than $620,000 to run Affinity for three months;Kasich to announce new…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 5:Burke Lakefront airport closes after plane skids off runway;Hoover Co. headquarters cited for code…
-
NewsThe search for debris from a missing plane that took off last month from Burke Lakefront Airport is expected to resume Wednesday morning. Officials…
-
Dive teams Friday recovered possible human remains in Lake Erie from a plane that disappeared a week ago. From Great Lakes Today, Elizabeth Miller…
-
NewsSearch and recovery continued Thursday for the missing plane carrying 6 passengers that disappeared from radar. The aircraft carrying 3 adults and 3…
-
NewsThe search continued Tuesday for debris related to an aircraft that disappeared on Lake Erie.More than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered from Lake…
-
A planned expansion of service at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport will give business travelers a more efficient way to get to the New York City area.…
-
Downtown Cleveland could be getting a high-end outlet mall. Negotiations are underway between a developer and local officials over city-owned property…
-
As many as 65,000 people will travel to Cleveland for next week’s Republican National Convention. Most will arrive and depart through Cleveland Hopkins…
-
City officials highlighted the first round of renovations at Cleveland Hopkins Airport today. They showcased the more than $22 million in exterior and…