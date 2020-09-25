-
Five times since 2013, returns from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation investment fund have been strong enough that the agency has sent out checks…
-
The state is one step closer to granting workers' compensation to first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder. The policy change would base…
-
Ohio’s attorney general says one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in…
-
House Republicans are taking another shot at denying workers’ compensation for undocumented immigrants, and the fight now goes to the Senate.Republican…
-
On the same day the proposed two-year state budget was passed, the state legislature also passed a $581 million budget for the Bureau of Worker’s…
-
State lawmakers are considering a new bill to reform the Bureau of Workers Compensation. It would make key changes to the program, like reducing extended…
-
The Senate is now considering a proposal that would ban undocumented workers from receiving workers’ compensation if they’re injured on the job.The…
-
The state’s largest police union wants the Bureau of Workers Compensation to cover more claims for post-traumatic stress disorder in first…
-
Ohio’s auditor is suggesting a way for the Bureau of Workers Compensation to save money. As Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains, the report…