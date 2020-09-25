-
Attorney General Dave Yost is shutting off direct access to the state's facial recognition database of driver’s license photos for thousands of local law…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 15:FBI searches Cuyahoga County offices;Babcock & Wilcox announces another round of layoffs;Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 27:Dioceses to release names of removed priests accused of sexual misconduct;Police union shames…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 21:Youngstown to close fire stations due to budget shortage;Norton woman sues Summa, alleging…
-
Morning Headlines: KSU Plans for 50th Anniversary of May 4; Three Shot in East Cleveland AltercationHere are your morning headlines for Monday, June 18:Kent State to commemorate 50th anniversary of May 4;Two officers, one man shot in East Cleveland…
-
Ohio sheriffs are criticizing the Republican candidate for governor over expired body armor. They spoke on a call organized by Democrat Richard Cordray’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 21st:Akron swaps land with hospital to promote downtown development;Cleveland approves disclosure…
-
Morning Headlines: Former Cleveland Clinic Exec Charged With Wire Fraud; Q Arena Construction BeginsHere are your morning headlines for Friday, September 15th:Construction begins on Quicken Loans Arena facelift;Akron federal judge challenges order to…
-
There’s a new lesson plan from Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation for fourth grade teachers throughout the state. It’s designed to help students use…
-
The man allegedly involved in a hostage situation in Kent has been identified as 27-year-old Kent resident Christopher Carter.Kent police arrived at the…