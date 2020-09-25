-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 12:Troubled Copley nursing home to close voluntarily;Counties ordered to upgrade elections…
-
With the deadline to sign a new two-year budget a little over two weeks away, state senators are releasing their proposal for that spending plan Tuesday.…
-
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has laid out his plans for hiring workers and expanding services using the millions of dollars raised by the income tax…
-
NewsLeaders in the Ohio House have already said they’re not interested in raising taxes on the oil and gas industry. But Gov. John Kasich is still pushing his…
-
Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich’s two-year-budget proposal. Kasich will roll out that proposal on…