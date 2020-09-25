-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 13:Elections chief urges but won't require masks for Ohio voteUniversity of Akron budget calls for…
-
With a state budget deficit of three quarters of a billion dollars and just two months left in the fiscal year, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered huge cuts to...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 6:DeWine to cut $775M;Kent State trustees to discuss buyouts, budget cuts;Cuyahoga juvenile detention…
-
The coronavirus pandemic is making colleges and universities implement budget cuts, and that includes spending reductions for sports. Both Kent State and…
-
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is calling the county’s current economic situation an unprecedented financial crisis caused by the response to the coronavirus epidemic. All non-union county employees will have to take a 10-day unpaid furlough and Budish is directing all county departments to prepare for a 15 percent budget cut. ideastream's "All Things Considered" host Tony Ganzer spoke with Budish about making these tough decisions and what comes next for Cuyahoga County.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Feb. 4: Stow considers raising tobacco buying age to 21;Barberton jail to close amid budget cuts;Akron…
-
With just over a month before he takes office, Governor-elect Mike DeWine spoke to the leaders of the state’s 88 counties – who plan to pressure him for…
-
A new report outlines specific risks to Ohio if proposed federal budget cuts to the U.S. EPA become a reality.The Environmental Defense Fund study says…
-
Advocates for Ohio’s smallest communities say state lawmakers should slow down before passing a bill that limits how much they can collect in traffic…
-
President Donald Trump’s first budget outline calls for cutting all funding for legal aid services. What could that mean for individuals and communities…