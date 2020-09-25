Buckeye Institute

-
There are two bills that would make changes in how income taxes are collected by the biggest cities in Ohio. And a group that advocates for...
A conservative think tank has filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbus and the state of Ohio, claiming that its employees who live outside of...
House lawmakers are working on possible changes to a bill that would bail out nuclear plants while repealing the state’s green energy standards on…
There are no tax cuts in Gov. Mike DeWine’s first budget. Lawmakers may change that when they introduce their version of it soon. But they probably won’t…
A conservative think tank has put out a list of ways it thinks Gov. Mike DeWine is wasting $2.5 billion in his proposed budget. It's the latest edition of…
The Ohio Supreme Court chief justice is gathering a team of experts to examine the state’s bail system. The task force will determine whether or not the…
The state’s jobless rate last month was unchanged from July. But that’s mixed news to some who watch the economy.The state’s unemployment rate has been…
Ohio has been gaining jobs over the last few years, and its unemployment rate hit its lowest level in 17 years a few months ago. But there are other…
Ohio’s unemployment rate was up last month. It was 4.5 percent in June, compared with 4.3 percent in May, which was at the lowest level since July 2001.…
A conservative think tank is responding to a new report urging the state to invest in clean energy, saying the industry is evolving and could be a good…