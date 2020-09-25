-
Ohio's U.S. senators are calling on Congress to expand broadband around the country noting the growing importance the internet has played during the...
Nearly one million Ohio households lack reliable broadband service and of that, there are 300,000 that don’t have any service at all. The Ohio House has...
So much of what’s happening now in Ohio and for the foreseeable future is online, and that’s exposing some serious problems in broadband service across…
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he’s tired of waiting for providers to come forward with ideas on how to expand broadband and high-speed internet in Ohio. So…
A rural middle school in western Pennsylvania is rolling out three Wi-Fi-enabled school buses to serve kids with long commutes who may not have internet…
The Republican gubernatorial ticket wants to bring together business and technology entrepreneurs to advise the state on creating high-tech jobs and…
Many rural Ohioans could soon be getting broadband internet access for the first time.Many rural areas around the country have limited or even no…
In many rural areas, broadband service remains limited, cost-prohibitive or unavailable altogether. State lawmakers have proposed two bills to change…
Three Cleveland women are accusing AT&T of excluding poorer, black neighborhoods from high-speed internet service in a kind of high-tech redlining.The…
A study by a group advocating for broadband internet access has found that many Ohio adults lack the digital skills necessary to be competitive in the job…