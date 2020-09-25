-
A fast tracked bill that would make some changes in election law for the November vote passed the Ohio House along party lines Thursday. The bill was a...
Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of children.Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) is sponsoring…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 7:Republicans appeal new congressional map ruling;Ohio primary begins;Former Massillon medical center…
Ohio lawmakers have been considering legalizing sports betting ever since the US Supreme Court ruled last year that states are allowed to do that. But…
Democratic lawmakers in the Ohio House who have been pushing for years to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products were finally able to get it…
By the close of business, state representatives were supposed to respond to the acting speaker’s request for them to choose between two options to deal…
Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right…
Backers of a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene supplies from the state sales tax say it’s simply not fair that women in Ohio are paying taxes on…