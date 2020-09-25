-
Akron's first Bridgestone Senior Players Championship golf tournament wrapped up Sunday. But its economic impact remains to be seen.The seniors event…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 6, 2018Ohio State hires outside firm to investigate MeyerThomas wins last Bridgestone Invitational at…
-
Here are you morning headlines for Friday, August 3, 2018Special committee to review Urban MeyerCleveland Police investigate cheating allegations…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 2, 2018:Urban Meyer on paid leaveCall for investigation into OSU's response to Strauss…
-
The most famous golfer in the world will help Akron say goodbye to its Bridgestone Invitational tournament beginning Thursday.This is the last year for…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 13:Ohio House speaker moves up resignation, effective immediately;Bridgestone Invitational will leave…
-
It's official. After this year, the Firestone Country Club will no longer be home to the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament. The Commissioner of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 10:Final deal reached for Massillon to acquire Affinity;Green family vows to fight Nexus pipeline in…
-
It looks likely that the Bridgestone Invitational will be pulled from Akron's Firestone Country Club next year. Golf writer John Feinstein tweeted Monday…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 27:Federal judge asks DEA to release painkiller sales data;Cleveland Foundation gives $200,000 to…