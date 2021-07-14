Brett Mitchell

-
Classical music has returned to Northeast Ohio after more than a year of silence. The Cleveland Orchestra held its first live, in-person performances Independence Day weekend, with two evening concerts July 3 and 4.
-
The pandemic brought down the curtain on The Cleveland Orchestra for a year and a half. This month, they finally returned to their summer home at Blossom Music Center. Hear the sounds and reflections from the orchestra’s first rehearsal back from the shutdown, along with a review of their summer schedule and more with ClevelandClassical.com founder and editor, Daniel Hathaway.