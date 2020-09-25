-
Akronites can now enjoy a new art installation downtown that features pieces created by Akronites.Artist Mac Love is mounting a year-long exhibition of…
-
The city of Akron has had a goal to increase its population and now has a plan to make that happen. The five year plan focuses on equitable growth that…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 20:Akron's Bowery Project to create $245M in economic impact;Cleveland police: No early tailgating…
-
Developers working Downtown Akron’s Bowery Project expect residents will be able to move into apartments in the renovated bank building starting Oct. 1. It’s the first phase of a mixed-use project expected to add jobs in construction, legal services and retail. But where people will shop remains a problem. There are still not enough residents in the area to attract a major grocer, so developers are looking for another solution.
-
New options for downtown living will soon be available in Akron.New Jersey developer Tom Rybak plans to begin transformation of the historic Law Building…
-
After half a century of ideas and plans that never got off the ground, the renovation of a historic block in the heart of downtown Akron is getting…
-
The Akron Civic Theatre is set to expand over the next year and add a second, smaller theater space.The long-vacant Whitelaw Building sits next door to…
-
Officials in Akron say they’re at “the two-yard line” when it comes to securing funding for the long-delayed, $40 million Bowery redevelopment project.The…
-
Several projects in Akron are going to be sharing more than $5 million dollars in historic tax credits.They are part of Akron’s Bowery project, a plan to…