Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub is set to reopen to the public tomorrow with coronavirus guidelines in place. The new precautions include social distancing…
The City of Akron is investing $475,000 in the Bounce Innovation Hub to further its future success.In return, the city will receive access to Bounce’s…
At his state of the city address Wednesday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan will announce a new program to help entrepreneurs launch or expand their businesses…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 5:Ohio senators prepare for impeachment vote;UA, Kent State stop travel to China;Bounce to offer…
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan was sworn-in for a second term Saturday. He says he’s looking to build on the successes of his first term.At a ceremony at Bounce…
NASCAR viewers from Akron might have noticed a familiar name on one of the race cars competing over the weekend. Northeast Ohio native Matt Tifft drove…
Akron City Council will consider a deal Monday that enables the city to give the Bounce Innovation Hub the building it occupies. Bounce is housed in the…
Officials at Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub opened the doors of the vast first floor this week for a sneak preview of what will be the facility’s public…
A program to help new local startups gain resources and momentum begins this Monday.Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub is launching a new product development…
A new resource is starting in Akron to help entrepreneurs who are working to manufacture products.Bounce Innovation Hub is partnering with the…