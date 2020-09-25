-
The former political adviser to President Trump is indicted alongside three other people in connection with an effort to defraud "hundreds of thousands of donors," according to federal prosecutors.
Immigrants facing final deportation orders in Northeast Ohio were keeping wary watch this weekend. While ICE arrests in major cities never materialized,…
Rob Portman, Ohio's junior senator – who doesn’t have to worry about running for re-election until 2022 – is really hard to figure out sometimes.
Senator Rob Portman has yet to decide whether he will vote in favor of a bill rejecting President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund the…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 20:DeWine to propose gas tax increase;Suburban Cleveland mayor resigns amid allegations;Police…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 19:Brown won't take PAC donations if he runs;Parma charter school teachers to go on strike;Officials:…
President Trump will make a speech from the Oval office tonight to discuss funding for a border wall. He has suggested he could declare a national…
The partial government shutdown won't end before Dec. 27. Negotiations continue, but President Trump maintains that any bill has to include money for his wall, a demand Democrats still reject.
The clock is ticking towards a federal government shutdown as Congress has yet to approve a spending bill. The main point of contention is the allotment…
Politicians in Washington have a few more days to agree on next year’s budget before risking a government shutdown Friday.The biggest budget concern has…