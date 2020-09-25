-
The Ohio House has its third speaker in two years, as lawmakers ousted Larry Householder (R-Glenford) as speaker for his role in an alleged bribery...
The head of the Ohio House says the state may need to come up with a new way of funding schools to reach a level of fairness. And Speaker Larry…
Ohio lawmakers will soon consider a school funding formula overhaul, which has undergone some changes since it was first introduced in March. But the…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 18:Census shows population drop in NE Ohio;60 people nabbed in illegal prescription opioid…
The Ohio Legislature has passed the second abortion bill this week. It bans abortion at 20 weeks of gestation. The ban, which would prevent abortion at…